Amidst injury concerns, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar seen batting in nets ahead of clash against KKR on IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar was seen batting in the nets amid injury concerns ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). IPL 2025, that was temporarily suspended, is set to resume on Saturday, May 17.
RCB will host KKR at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday in the first game after resumption. Rajat Patidar was reportedly sporting a finger injury, which was likely to rule him out of RCB's game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday, May 9. Jitesh Sharma was set to lead the side in his absence.
However, the tournament's suspension seems to have worked wonders for Patidar, giving him enough time to seemingly recover and get back to action. This comes as a positive sign for RCB, who are just a win away from sealing their spot in the playoffs.
Ahead of the game against KKR, Patidar was seen batting in the open nets in Bengaluru, where he appeared to be striking the ball cleanly.
Will the break help Rajat Patidar regain his form as RCB aim for top two finish?
Skipper Rajat Patidar is a vital cog in RCB's batting line-up, batting predominantly at No. 4. He began the season well, scoring two half-centuries, but has been inconsistent as the tournament has progressed.
However, the suspension looks to have helped him take some time off, reassess and come back fresh.
Rajat Patidar has scored 239 runs from 11 games this season at an average of 23.90 and a strike-rate of 140.58, with two half-centuries. This is a crucial phase for RCB, who have eight wins from 11 games and are just a win away from qualifiying for the playoffs.
Moreover, with three matches left, they will be aiming to finish in the top two as well. That said, it will be crucial for Patidar to get back his rhythm with the bat and lead from the front.
