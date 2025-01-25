"An unforgettable darshan experience" - Former CSK star offers prayers at Maha Kumbh 2025 [In Pictures]

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina paid a visit to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The 38-year-old described his experience of the Hindu pilgrimage as 'unforgettable'.

The 2025 edition of the grand spiritual event is a special one, considering that the Maha Kumbh is held just once in 144 years. It marks the completion of 12 Kumbh cycles and has attracted millions of devotees.

The devotees take a dip in the water of Triveni Sangam, the confluence of rivers Gana, Yamuna and Saraswati. Raina shared a couple of pictures of him standing in the holy water, expressing his delight at being part of the sacred event.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, Raina wrote:

"Just had an unforgettable darshan experience at Mahakumbh! Felt the divine energy & spirituality of the gathering. Blessed to be a part of this sacred event #Mahakumbh #Darshan #SpiritualExperience #DivineBlessings."

On the cricketing front, Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2022. The southpaw was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad. He finished his career with 7,988 runs and 67 wickets across formats in international cricket.

Raina enjoyed a decored Indian Premier League (IPL) career as well, even earning the moniker of 'Mr IPL' for his stellar performances. He amassed 5,528 runs across 200 innings, the fifth-highest tally in the league's history.

Suresh Raina sought blessings from Swami Kailashanand Ji Maharaj at Maha Kumbh 2025

During his visit to Maha Kumbh 2025, Suresh Raina also sought blessings from Hindu spiritual guru Swami Kailashanand Ji Maharaj. He mentioned that the interaction with the saint filled his heart with spiritual growth and peace.

Posting a picture with the saint, Raina wrote on Instagram:

"Had the divine privilege of receiving darshan from @swamikailashanandgiri_official 🕉️🙏Kailashanand Giri Maharaj! His blessings & guidance have filled my heart with peace & spiritual growth #KailashanandGiriMaharaj #Darshan #SpiritualGrowth #Blessed."

Raina was accompanied by his wife Priyanka and their friends at Maha Kumbh 2025.

