"Andre andar ball baahar" - Fans hail Andre Russell for sensational 19-ball 41 in KKR-DC IPL 2024 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell continued his fearsome hitting to finish the innings in style against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Visakhapatnam on April 3.

He came in at 164/2 in the 13th over after his West Indian teammate Sunil Narine pounded the DC bowlers for a scintillating 85 off 39 deliveries. The 35-year-old wasted no time in getting into the groove. He scored a quick-fire 19-ball 41 to help KKR amass the second-highest score in IPL history at 272/7 in 20 overs. Russell struck four boundaries and three maximums in his innings before being dismissed by a terrific yorker from Ishant Sharma in the final over.

The big-hitting West Indian has been in incredible form in the shortest format since his return to the national side late last year. He has continued his sparkling form in the ongoing IPL, scoring 105 runs in three matches while being dismissed only once with a strike rate of 238.63. In addition, Russell has also picked up four wickets thus far this season.

The champion cricketer also scored a magnificent 25-ball 64 in KKR's season opener against SRH, reminiscent of the knock today.

Fans on X hailed the West Indian all-rounder for his entertaining innings full of brute force. Here are some of the best reactions:

KKR demolish DC attack from start to finish

KKR were riding off the confidence of winning back-to-back matches to open their IPL 2024 campaign ahead of their clash against DC. They completed a demolition job on the Delhi bowlers at Visakhapatnam on April 3.

The openers, Phil Salt and Sunil Narine added 60 off 27 deliveries for the first wicket before the former was dismissed by pacer Anrich Nortje. The unflappable Narine continued in his merry way, recording his highest T20 score of 85 from just 39 deliveries.

He was given terrific company by Under-19 star Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who scored a stylish 54 off 27 balls in his maiden IPL outing. The finishers, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh provided the exclamation point to KKR's dominating batting display. While Russell scored 41 off 19, Rinku smashed an 8-ball 26 to propel KKR to a massive 272/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, DC are 21/1 in two overs with Prithvi Shaw dismissed for 10 as KKR looks to win their third consecutive game to begin IPL 2024.