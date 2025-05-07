Andre Rusell hammers a six but perishes very next ball to Noor Ahmad in KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell failed to produce the exploits from the previous match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens. Dewald Brevis took an excellent low catch as Noor took his third wicket of the innings.

The dismissal occurred in the 17th over as the Afghanistan spinner came for his third. Russell failed to put the bat on the ball in the second delivery but followed it up with a boundary and a maximum after another dot. With Noor delivering a short ball, the Jamaican cracked it flat outside off. It seemed as if Brevis had initially lost the ball in the light. However, he ran in to take it fairly comfortably to see the West Indian marauder off for 38 off 21 deliveries

Watch Russell's dismissal here.

The KKR all-rounder had returned to form during the match against the Rajasthan Royals as he smacked a 25-ball 57 with four fours and six maximums. Although he didn't take a wicket with the ball, the Knight Riders managed to prevail by one run in a last-ball thriller.

KKR pick up two early wickets but Dewald Brevis puts the home side on the backfoot

Dewald Brevis scored 52 off 25 balls. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, KKR had picked up the wicket in the very first over, dismissing the in-form Ayush Mhatre for a duck. His opening partner Devon Conway, who had replaced Sheikh Rasheed in the line-up, also perished without troubling the scores. The five-time champions eventually slumped to 60/5 in the sixth over, staring at a defeat.

However, Brevis and Shivam Dube stitched a 77-run stand to lead their side's revival and put them on track for a win before the former perished for 52. Earlier in the night, the toss went the Knight Riders' way. Despite cameos from Ajinkya Rahane (48), Manish Pandey (36), and Russell (38), the Knight Riders managed 179 on the board. Noor Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers for the Super Kings with figures of 4-0-31-4.

