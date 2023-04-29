"Andre Russell is still not firing but he isn't getting much opportunity" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's IPL 2023 clash vs Gujarat Titans

Aakash Chopra feels Andre Russell hasn't had enough opportunities to showcase his destructive best heading into the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL 2023 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The two sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the afternoon game on Saturday, April 29. Russell has managed only 108 runs at an underwhelming average of 18.00 in his eight innings in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that KKR seem to have resolved their batting issues despite Russell not firing thus far, elaborating:

"Their (KKR's) batting order is finally looking settled where you will see Jason Roy opening alongside N Jagadeesan. Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh - that's the kind of batting lineup that they have. Andre Russell is still not firing but he isn't getting much opportunity."

The former Indian opener reckons KKR will rely on their spinners in the bowling department, reasoning:

"I think it's going to be a battle of spin. Both sides will bowl a lot of spin. Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine - these three spinners. I don't see the Kolkata team doing much fast bowling and in any case their fast bowling has not been that good."

Varun Chakaravarthy (13), Suyash Sharma (9) and Sunil Narine (6) are KKR's top three wicket-takers in IPL 2023 thus far. Andre Russell (5) is their only seamer to have picked up more than two wickets.

"Hardik Pandya has started coming at three" - Aakash Chopra on the Gujarat Titans' batting

Hardik Pandya is batting at No. 3 since the Gujarat Titans have left out Sai Sudharsan. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Gujarat Titans have an equally formidable batting lineup with Hardik Pandya elevating himself in the order, stating:

"If I see the opposition team, Hardik Pandya has started coming at three. Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha and then Abhinav Manohar and David Miller. Rahul Tewatia doesn't get too many opportunities but the guy does a good job whenever he gets them."

While expecting Noor Ahmad to feature in the Gujarat Titans' XI, the reputed commentator feels the defending champions will be out to seek revenge for their loss in the reverse fixture at home, saying:

"In bowling, I see Noor Ahmad playing here because it is an afternoon match. It's payback time for Gujarat because it was the Rinku Singh match last time where Gujarat were made to lick the dust."

The Titans seemed headed for an easy win in Ahmedabad on April 9 when KKR required 28 runs off the final five deliveries. However, Rinku Singh smashed five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal's bowling to do the unthinkable and take his team over the line.

