Angry Jofra Archer's 'who is that?' reaction goes viral after fielding lapse in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer was unimpressed as Shubham Dubey committed a fielding error during the IPL 2025 game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The right-arm speedster's angry reaction went viral on social media as he asked "Who is that?" following the fielding lapse.

The incident occurred during the fifth over of the first innings as Royals captain Riyan Parag brought the England speedster on for his third over. With Nicholas Pooran playing a swipe to a short-pitched delivery on middle stump, Dubey dropped a simple catch despite settling under the ball nicely.

Much to the relief of the inaugural IPL champions, the in-form Pooran walked back to the pavilion for 11 as Sandeep Sharma trapped him lbw in the very next over.

Jofra Archer takes one wicket as Rajasthan Royals restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 180

Archer finished with decent figures of 4-0-32-1, dismissing Mitchell Marsh, who departed for 4 runs in the third over of the innings. Aiden Markram (66), Ayush Badoni (50) and Abdul Samad (30*) were the chief contributors towards the total of 180/5 in 20 overs after Rishabh Pant opted to bat first. Nevertheless, Pant's form didn't take an upward turn from his 49-ball 63 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he fell for 3 off 9 balls.

For the Royals, Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-31-2. Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande also finished with one scalp each.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi have got the Royals off to a rollicking start in the chase. Suryavanshi, who is making his debut, notably struck his first ball for a six.

Both Super Giants and Royals are looking for a victory, having come off from losses to the Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, respectively.

