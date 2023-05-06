Delhi Capitals (DC) speedster Anrich Nortje will miss his side's next IPL 2023 fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Delhi on Saturday, May 6, due to a family emergency.

An official statement released by DC on their social media platforms confirmed that Nortje had flown back home to South Africa on the eve of their clash. The statement added that he will be unavailable for the contest against RCB at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The development comes as a major blow to the bottom-placed Capitals, who need to win just about every game hereon to keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive.

"Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore."

DC face RCB in a must-win clash in Delhi

The 50th match of IPL 2023 will see the Capitals seeking their fourth win of IPL 2023, and their fourth in the last five fixtures.

Having begun the tournament in disastrous fashion with five successive losses, David Warner and Co. will be aiming to generate momentum at the right time and climb up the ladder.

RCB, on the other hand, have won five of their nine matches so far and a win will propel them into the top half of the points table. They will take inspiration from the last time these two sides faced each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where the Challengers won by 23 runs.

DC will be pleased by the form of Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed, who played pivotal roles in their last victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad.

With Nortje's countryman Lungi Ngidi and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman on the bench, one of them could replace the speedster in the playing XI for tonight's contest.

