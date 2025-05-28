Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli adorably exchange flying kisses after RCB’s sensational 6-wicket win over LSG in IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli exchanged flying kisses with his wife, Anushka Sharma, in an adorable moment after his team's victory in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow hosted the contest on Tuesday, May 27.

LSG batted first and put on a massive total of 227/3, following a magnificent century from their captain, Rishabh Pant (118*). RCB chased down the target in 18.4 overs to seal the second position in the points table at the end of the league stage. Virat Kohli laid the platform for the chase with a 30-ball 54, while Jitesh Sharma utilized it and played a scintillating knock of 85* (33) to win the match for his team.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were elated after RCB's win and were spotted exchanging flying kisses. You can watch the moment in the video below (at 1:36) -

"When Virat Kohli departed, I tried to take the game deep"- Jitesh Sharma after his POTM performance in RCB vs LSG IPL 2025 match

At the post-match presentation, Jitesh Sharma was adjudged Player of the Match for his sensational 85-run innings during the chase. Reflecting on his knock, he said:

"I can't express the thoughts, I can't believe that I managed to play the innings. All I was trying was to see the ball..When Virat Kohli bhai departed, I tried to take the game deep as my guru Dinesh Karthik always tells me to take the game deep. I was having cramps due to the extra load but I am enjoying the responsibility with Virat bhai, Krunal bhai and Bhuvi bhai around and I am enjoying it."

"We have thought about, we will enjoy a bit but we will make sure we have a good recovery for the Qualfier. Credit goes to Rajat, he gave me the opportunity to keep up the trend of away wins. Thanks to almighty for the win. Hazlewood is fit now and should play the playoffs. Everyone in the team is a match winner. The belief system is great in the team," Jitesh added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.

