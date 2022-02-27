"Anything he touches turns to gold" - Mohammad Kaif heaps praise on captain Rohit Sharma

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has heaped praise on Team India skipper Rohit Sharma. On Saturday, the Men in Blue scripted yet another T20I series victory under the opener's captaincy. They defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I in Dharamsala.

Highly impressed with the 34-year-old's captaincy, Kaif took to social media to heap praise on the 'Hitman'. Here is Mohammad Kaif's tweet:

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif @ImRo45 Be careful to shake hands with Rohit Sharma these days. Anything he touches turns to gold. Shreyas at No.3, rotation of players, bowling changed. Every move, a master stroke. #Goldentouch Be careful to shake hands with Rohit Sharma these days. Anything he touches turns to gold. Shreyas at No.3, rotation of players, bowling changed. Every move, a master stroke. #Goldentouch @ImRo45

Since taking over as Team India's full-time skipper last November, Rohit has been exceptional with his tactics. Be it a change in the batting order change, fielding or bowling changes, everything has worked out well for him so far.

Team India look unstoppable under Rohit Sharma

Chasing 184 runs to seal the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Team India got off to a disastrous start in the second match. They lost their skipper on the last ball of the very first over.

Post Rohit's dismissal, Shreyas Iyer walked on to the crease at number three and produced a match-winning performance, amassing 74* off just 44 balls. His knock, which comprised six fours and four sixes, came in at an astonishing strike-rate of 168.18.

Iyer was well supported at the other end by Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja, who ensured that the hosts chased down the target in just 17.1 overs. This victory not only marked Team India's 100th win in T20Is but also their third consecutive T20I series victory under captain Rohit, who is yet to lose a game post assuming full-time captaincy.

He is now the most successful skipper in the T20Is at home venues, having led India to 16 wins out of 17 T20Is played at home so far.

If India win the third and final T20I against Dasun Shanaka's men on Sunday, they can go past New Zealand in registering the most number of victories in home T20Is.

Currently, both teams have 39 T20I wins at home. Given the winning momentum and the midas touch of skipper Rohit Sharma, Team India look all set to seal yet another T20I series whitewash.

