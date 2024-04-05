"Are ise thanks kaisa bolu, ise to galti se kharida tha"- Top 10 funny memes after PBKS beat GT in a high-scoring thriller in IPL 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in the 17th match of IPL 2024 on Thursday (April 5) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Courtesy of their second win after playing four games, Punjab moved up to fifth place in the points table.

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Shubman Gill led GT from the front and played a responsible knock of 89* (48) to take his side to 199/4 in the first innings. Sai Sudharsan (33) and Rahul Tewatia (23*) played vital cameos in the end and supported their skipper.

In response, Punjab Kings slumped to 111/5 in 12.2 overs and looked to be in a dire situation. Shashank Singh played a sensational knock at this juncture and brought his side into the contest. Jitesh Sharma (16) and Ashutosh Sharma (31*) hit blazing cameos in the company of Shashank, bringing the required rate under control.

Shashank Singh stayed at the crease till the end and finished the chase on the penultimate ball of the match and ended with 61* (29).

"It was an amazing game"- PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan after win against GT in IPL 2024 clash

At the post-match presentation, Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan reflected on the victory and said:

"It was an amazing game, was very close and we kept our cool whilst doing the job. The plan was to give a good start. I was dismissed early but we managed to score 60 runs at the end of 6 overs. Our plan was to stick to the basics. We lost wickets in the middle overs but then Shashank came in the middle and changed the game."

He continued:

"We needed to keep the momentum, Shashank came out in the middle and smashed sixes effortlessly. He kept his cool and finished the game. He started at number 7 and now batting at number 5, it shows his mindset. Ashutosh came in and took the game away as well. Both kept their calm and helped up win the game."

SRH will lock horns with CSK in the next match of IPL 2024 on Friday (April 5) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.