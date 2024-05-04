"Are these players that bad that they will get out if they come earlier?" - Virender Sehwag slams MI's usage of Hardik Pandya and Tim David vs KKR

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag slammed Mumbai Indians' (MI) tactics of sending Hardik Pandya and Tim David lower down the order in their 24-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 3.

Chasing 170 for victory, MI slipped to 70/5 in the 11th over when skipper Hardik came to bat. Aussie big-hitter Tim David followed him at No. 8 with the side in dire straits at 71/6.

Following MI's eighth defeat in 11 games, Sehwag on Cricbuzz blasted their tactics of having the two match-winners come so low in the batting order.

"Mumbai Indians saved Hardik Pandya and Tim David. What did you achieve by doing that? There were many deliveries left, and they all got out. You could've come earlier, or maybe you could've finished the game earlier, too. I don't know what happens to them when they chase... Hardik Pandya at seven and Tim David at 8. I just don't understand what they did. Are these players that bad that they will get out if they come earlier?," said Sehwag.

"Hardik Pandya batted at 4 consistently when he was the GT captain. What has happened here? It baffles me that the experienced players are coming so low," he added.

While Hardik lasted only three balls before being dismissed by Andre Russell for 1, David scratched his way to a 20-ball 24.

It was MI's fourth consecutive defeat and most likely the one that eliminated them from playoff contention.

"Management needs to take severe action on players and ask them what's happening" - Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag was stunned by MI's dismal performances this season and called on the management and owners to take severe actions against those concerned for this debacle.

MI are currently second from bottom with three games left after being among the pre-tournament favorites.

"I'm baffled by this. Management needs to take severe action on players and ask them what's happening. Or, players should speak up about why their batting positions are changed. The captain, batting coach, bowling coach, and support staff are at fault here. Owners need to ask strict questions," said Sehwag.

He concluded by further slamming the batting order experiments:

"If you're thinking about 2025, you should consider who should bat at what place today. How can you think about the future right now? If you were qualified (for playoffs), you might have experimented. You are barely winning, and you are experimenting with the batting order."

Although not mathematically eliminated, MI realistically have only pride to play for in the remainder of the season.

They will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next outing at home on Monday, May 6.

