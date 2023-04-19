"Arjun's aim was absolutely accurate" - Aakash Chopra lauds Arjun Tendulkar's spell for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 clash vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Aakash Chopra has lauded Arjun Tendulkar for delivering under pressure and denying the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) a win in their IPL 2023 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Rohit Sharma and Co. set SRH a 193-run target after being asked to bat first in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 18. Tendulkar then registered figures of 1/18 in 2.5 overs as the home team were bowled out for 178 to suffer a 14-run loss.

While reflecting on the SunRisers Hyderabad's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Arjun Tendulkar for bowling an exceptional final over, explaining:

"Tendulkar was once again under pressure to take Mumbai's wagon to its destination. This Tendulkar was not Sachin but Arjun, and Arjun's aim was absolutely accurate. 20 runs were required off the last over, the ball was in Arjun Tendulkar's hand and he bowled very well - wide yorkers where the ball was tailing a little."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered two early blows at the start of their chase, elaborating:

"When the run chase started, Harry Brook got out. Harry Brook vs left-arm pacers, Harry Brook vs leg-spinners - it is a problem. Here Jason Behrendorff exploited that. Rahul Tripathi was once again caught behind."

Chopra highlighted that Rahul Tripathi hasn't been at his best in IPL 2023 thus far, observing:

"You can add another failure for him (Tripathi) this season. He scores a lot of runs against MI in general, but this season has not been good. He played one very good knock at the start on this ground but has struggled in his last two innings."

Tripathi has scored 124 runs in five innings at a slightly below-par strike rate of 124.00 in IPL 2023 thus far. He played an unbeaten 74-run knock against the Punjab Kings but has aggregated just 50 runs in his other four innings.

"Aiden Markram stayed for a little while" - Aakash Chopra on the other SunRisers Hyderabad batters

Aiden Markram scored 22 runs off 17 balls. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that while Aiden Markram played a cameo, Mayank Agarwal held one end up for the SunRisers Hyderabad, stating:

"Aiden Markram stayed for a little while, played very well but he also got out. Mayank Agarwal was standing at one end. He did score runs but he too got out before his half-century."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by opining that SRH might have chased down the target had Heinrich Klaasen stayed in the middle for some more time, saying:

"Piyush Chawla picked up two wickets. If Heinrich Klaasen had played a little longer, Hyderabad could have won the match but that did not happen. The wickets fell at regular intervals in the end."

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers Not our night. We move! Not our night. We move!

Klaasen smashed 36 runs off 16 balls, a knock studded with four fours and two sixes. He holed out to Tim David at long-on off Piyush Chawla's bowling after having struck two fours and as many sixes in the same over.

