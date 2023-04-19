Former Indian opener and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on young Arjun Tendulkar for holding his nerves to help the Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

With 20 runs needed off the last over in their match on Tuesday (April 18), captain Rohit Sharma had to go to the pacer, with off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen the only other option.

While it seemed risky to ask a youngster to bowl in such a pressure situation, Arjun was simply incredible under pressure as he conceded just five runs. He repeatedly nailed his yorkers, handing Mumbai a 14-run win, their third in succession in this season's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Speaking to Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar explained how temperamentally strong Arjun Tendulkar looks and feels that he got it from his father Sachin Tendulkar. He said:

"Everybody talks about the amazing talent Sachin Tendulkar had at the start of his career. But it was his temperament that was absolutely amazing, and Arjun seems to have inherited that. He seems to be a shrewd thinker as well.

"It's always a good sign when a youngster is bowling the final over for the team and delivering."

Arjun also picked up his maiden IPL wicket in the last over against SRH, dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He has conceded just 35 runs in the 4.5 overs he has bowled in his first two IPL matches despite largely operating in the powerplay.

Shimron Hetmyer should bat higher for RR: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar also previewed the game between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), set to take place in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19. The legendary cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Shimron Hetmyer should bat higher up the order for RR.

Hetmyer played a heroic unbeaten cameo of 56 from just 26 balls against the Gujarat Titans in the previous game, leading Rajasthan to a stunning last-over win. On the back of that innings, Gavaskar feels the West Indian can do even more damage if he faces more deliveries. He stated:

"Shimron Hetmyer has been labelled as a finisher by Rajasthan Royals but I strongly believe he should also be allowed to bat higher in the batting order. If he gets to face more balls he can end up scoring more runs and playing more match-winning knocks for his team."

LSG, meanwhile, will want to bounce back after a disappointing last-over loss against the Punjab Kings in their last game.

