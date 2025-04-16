Arshdeep Singh makes South African star speak Hindi after PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) Arshdeep Singh got his teammate Marco Jansen to speak in Hindi following their thrilling win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match. The match took place on Tuesday, April 15, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Ad

After choosing to bat first, the Kings endured a disappointing outing, getting bowled out for just 111 runs in 15.3 overs. Prabhsimran Singh was the top scorer with a quick 30 off 15 balls. For the Knight Riders, Harshit Rana starred with the ball, claiming three wickets, while Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up two each.

In reply, KKR looked on track at 71/3 after nine overs. However, Yuzvendra Chahal sparked a dramatic turnaround for the Kings, triggering a collapse that saw the visitors slump from 72/3 to 79/8. Kolkata were eventually bowled out for 95, handing Punjab a thrilling 16-run victory. Chahal was the standout performer with the ball, finishing with four wickets.

Ad

Trending

Following their thrilling victory, Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh shared a video on Instagram where he got South African bowler Marco Jansen to speak in Hindi. In the clip, they say:

“Karenge, ladenge, jeetenge.” (Which translates to “We will do, we will fight, we will win” — a phrase that also mirrors KKR’s iconic Bengali tagline, “Korbo, lorbo, jitbo!”)

Ad

With this victory, PBKS rose to fourth place on the points table with eight points from six matches, while KKR slipped to sixth with six points from seven games.

Arshdeep Singh has been having a decent IPL 2025 with the ball

In recent years, Arshdeep Singh has steadily climbed the ranks for India in the white-ball formats, particularly in T20Is. The left-arm pacer has maintained his strong form in the 2025 IPL. In the six matches he's played so far for Punjab Kings, Arshdeep has taken eight wickets.

Overall, he has appeared in 71 IPL matches, claiming 84 wickets, with his best performance being 5/32.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More