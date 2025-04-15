Yuzvendra Chahal sends Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh packing off consecutive deliveries in thrilling PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a game-changing over, removing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batters Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh on back-to-back deliveries during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 encounter. The match was played on Tuesday, April 15, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
On the third ball of the 12th over in KKR’s innings, Chahal bowled a slower, tossed-up delivery outside off to Rinku Singh (2). The left-hander was lured into a drive, but the ball dipped and spun in sharply, beating the bat as wicketkeeper Josh Inglis completed a sharp stumping.
Off the very next delivery, Ramandeep Singh (0) got low and attempted to paddle a full toss, but only managed to lob it straight up in the air. Shreyas Iyer, moving in from the slips toward the leg-slip region, completed a comfortable catch, as KKR found themselves struggling at 76/7.
Here’s a video of the dismissals:
Chasing 112, the Knight Riders got off to a poor start, losing openers Sunil Narine (5) and Quinton de Kock (2) early. Ajinkya Rahane (17) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37) made decent contributions, but Punjab's bowlers continued to take wickets.
As a result, KKR collapsed from 72/3 to 79/8. Andre Russell fought hard towards the end, scoring 17, but it wasn’t enough as KKR were bowled out for 95, losing by 16 runs. 'Player of the Match' Chahal claimed four wickets for the Kings.
Harshit Rana shines with the ball for KKR against PBKS
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat first against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya put on 39 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed for 22 in the fourth over. In the same over, Iyer followed suit, falling for a two-ball duck, courtesy of Harshit Rana.
Prabhsimran made a quick 30 off 15 balls, but the middle order crumbled as PBKS lost half their side for just 74 runs. Shashank Singh contributed 18 off 17 balls, but PBKS were bowled out for 111 in 15.3 overs.
Harshit was the standout bowler for KKR, claiming three wickets, while Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy took two each.
