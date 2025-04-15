Yuzvendra Chahal sends Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh packing off consecutive deliveries in thrilling PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a game-changing over, removing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batters Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh on back-to-back deliveries during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 encounter. The match was played on Tuesday, April 15, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Ad

On the third ball of the 12th over in KKR’s innings, Chahal bowled a slower, tossed-up delivery outside off to Rinku Singh (2). The left-hander was lured into a drive, but the ball dipped and spun in sharply, beating the bat as wicketkeeper Josh Inglis completed a sharp stumping.

Off the very next delivery, Ramandeep Singh (0) got low and attempted to paddle a full toss, but only managed to lob it straight up in the air. Shreyas Iyer, moving in from the slips toward the leg-slip region, completed a comfortable catch, as KKR found themselves struggling at 76/7.

Ad

Trending

Here’s a video of the dismissals:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chasing 112, the Knight Riders got off to a poor start, losing openers Sunil Narine (5) and Quinton de Kock (2) early. Ajinkya Rahane (17) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37) made decent contributions, but Punjab's bowlers continued to take wickets.

As a result, KKR collapsed from 72/3 to 79/8. Andre Russell fought hard towards the end, scoring 17, but it wasn’t enough as KKR were bowled out for 95, losing by 16 runs. 'Player of the Match' Chahal claimed four wickets for the Kings.

Ad

Harshit Rana shines with the ball for KKR against PBKS

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat first against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya put on 39 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed for 22 in the fourth over. In the same over, Iyer followed suit, falling for a two-ball duck, courtesy of Harshit Rana.

Ad

Prabhsimran made a quick 30 off 15 balls, but the middle order crumbled as PBKS lost half their side for just 74 runs. Shashank Singh contributed 18 off 17 balls, but PBKS were bowled out for 111 in 15.3 overs.

Harshit was the standout bowler for KKR, claiming three wickets, while Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy took two each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More