"As a bowler watching that I felt really scared" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Yashasvi Jaiswal's fiery start vs DC in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was in awe of the way his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal batted against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 8. The young opener scored 60 off just 31 balls and also won the Player of the Match award.

Jaiswal began RR's innings incredibly well, scoring a stunning 20 runs off the first over from Khaleel Ahmed with the help of five boundaries.

While it was thrilling for fans, Ashwin accepted that he was a bit intimidated by the ease with which the bowler was getting smashed in the powerplay.

In a video posted on IPL's official Twitter handle, here's what Ravichandran Ashwin had to say to Yashasvi Jaiswal:

"Personally as a bowler watching that I felt really scared. Like if the first over goes for 20 runs, as someone who has to follow up and bowl inside the powerplay in a T20 game in India, I felt like first over was warning sign to your own bowlers."

Jaiswal spoke about his thought process during the first over and added:

"I wasn't thinking much. It was just that since I was seeing the ball well I decided that I have to go after him. It was a good pitch so I wanted to keep scoring runs to make sure we get to a good total."

Red-ball cricket has helped me control emotions: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in incredible form with the bat over the past 12 months in first-class cricket. The young southpaw accepted that playing a lot of red-ball cricket has helped him become calmer and direct his energy towards being more consistent.

"Yes 100 percent (on red-ball cricket having helped his game) because I think I have played lot of red-ball cricket over the past year and have been able to control my emotions well. That helps me in staying calm and express myself in T20s. So playing Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and Duleep Trophy helps me work on my skills," Jaiswal stated.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has really proved to be the ideal foil for Jos Butter at RR and that has helped them get off to great starts consistently.

