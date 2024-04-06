"As loud as I've ever heard" - Pat Cummins recalls Hyderabad crowd's reception for MS Dhoni in SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins acknowledged that crowd noise was the loudest he ever heard when MS Dhoni walked out to bat in the IPL 2024 clash on Friday. The 30-year-old said the words during the post-match presentation.

Dhoni, on Friday, batted for only 2 deliveries for a single as Daryl Mitchell holed out for 13 off 11 balls in the closing stages of the innings. Nevertheless, Dhoni had created some buzz before the match when he walked out for a practice session.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Cummins stated:

"Crowd was crazy tonight. When MS walked out, it was as loud as I've ever heard."

Dhoni displayed fireworks with the bat in Vizag against the Delhi Capitals, hammering 3 sixes in his 16-ball 37. Hence, fans carried expectations from the former CSK skipper to do the same against the SunRisers on Friday.

"Slowed up a little bit as the game went on" - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat. (Credits: Twitter)

The Australian speedster went on to admire Shivam Dube's approach against spin and hailed the SunRisers openers for setting the tone for their six-wicket win. The New South Wales cricketer added:

"Different soil. Slowed up a little bit as the game went on. Shivam was hitting it well against the spin. Thought we'll take chance with off-cutters. First thing is always to get the points. Wouldn't want to be bowling to him (Abhishek) and Trav Head at the top."

SunRisers' seamers' off-pace deliveries proved quite hard to get away for the Super Kings'a batting unit. Later, Abhishek Sharma's explosive 12-ball 37 proved to be the catalyst as Hyderabad chased down 166 in 18.1 overs. Travis Head also made a brisk 31, while Aiden Markram struck a timely half-century.

It was the Orange Army's 2nd win of the competition, having beaten the Mumbai Indians previously. The Super Kings, meanwhile, sustained their 2nd loss of the competition.