"Ashish Nehra will be the one who will be holding the reins" - Sunil Gavaskar on Gujarat Titans' prospects in IPL 2024 under Shubman Gill

Sunil Gavaskar reckons the Gujarat Titans (GT) could once again qualify for the playoffs in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) under Shubman Gill's leadership and Ashish Nehra's guidance.

The Titans won the title in IPL 2022 and finished as the runners-up last season. However, they will be without Hardik Pandya's services this year as their former skipper was traded to the Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked about the Gujarat Titans' prospects in IPL 2024 under Gill's captaincy. He responded:

"Over and above, Ashish Nehra will be the one who will be holding the reins. With Ashish Nehra holding the reins and guiding Shubman Gill, I won't be surprised if the Gujarat Titans once again get into the top four."

The former India opener wasn't sure whether Gill would be as impactful a leader as Pandya.

"Shubman Gill, young cricketer, it's difficult to say whether he would be able to have the same impact that Hardik Pandya had. Shubman Gill was in unbelievable form last year himself," Gavaskar said.

However, Gavaskar noted that the youngster's prolific form with the bat should hold him in good stead. He explained:

"When a captain is in such good form, he is able to lead also a lot better. With his own place being guaranteed and certain, the rest know that here is a performer and we have got to do what he is asking us to do."

Gill was the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2023. The right-handed opener amassed 890 runs, including three centuries and four half-centuries, at an outstanding average of 59.33 and an equally impressive strike rate of 157.80 last season.

"Shubman Gill is not quite that extrovert as yet but he is not an introvert either" - Sunil Gavaskar on the Gujarat Titans skipper

Shubman Gill (left) has never captained in the IPL. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Sunil Gavaskar reckons Shubman Gill's equation with the other youngsters and senior players could define the Gujarat Titans' season.

"Shubman Gill is not quite that extrovert as yet but he is not an introvert either. So how Shubman Gill gels with the other younger players and also some of the senior players is going to be the key," he stated.

Apart from Ashish Nehra as head coach, the Titans have a plethora of experienced players like Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Mohit Sharma in their lineup. Their presence should help the first-time skipper's cause on the field.

