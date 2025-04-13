Ashutosh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar involved in nasty collision as catch goes down in DC vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals cricketers Mukesh Kumar and Ashutosh Sharma were involved in a nasty collision while going for the catch during the IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians. It happened on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. At first, both players seemed to have suffered fairly serious injuries as they were getting treatments at the dugout following the incident.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of the innings sent down by Mohit Sharma. Tilak Varma took on a full-length delivery angled onto him and took the outside edge, flying to the off-side. Ashutosh ran in from backward point and Mukesh sprinted from short third to take the catch but only collided, resulting in the catch going down. The Mumbai Indians batters took three runs.

Watch the incident in the below video here:

Ashutosh had almost collided with Mitchell Starc during the 16th over when they tried to prevent a boundary hit by Tilak into the mid-wicket region.

Mukesh Kumar returned to bowl the 20th and final of the innings

Mukesh Kumar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite the collision, the right-arm seamer was fit enough to return to bowl the final over of the innings The 31-year-old bowled a decent final six deliveries, giving away 11 runs. However, the visiting side managed to amass 205/5 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Capitals' skipper Axar Patel had sent in the five-time champions into bat. Rohit Sharma's struggles continued as Vipraj Nigam trapped him lbw for 18 off 12 deliveries. Kuldeep Yadav got rid of Ryan Rickelton castling him for 41 off 25 deliveries. Nigam made another vital incision in the 15th over, getting rid of the visiting skipper Hardik Pandya for only two runs.

As far as their middle order goes, the lion's share of the contribution came from Suryakumar Yadav (40), Tilak Varma (59) and Naman Dhir (38*). Kuldeep was the Capitals' best bowler, taking figures of 4-0-23-2. While the Delhi Capitals are unbeaten, Mumbai Indians desperately need a victory to get their campaign back on track.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More