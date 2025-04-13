Ashutosh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar involved in nasty collision as catch goes down in DC vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals cricketers Mukesh Kumar and Ashutosh Sharma were involved in a nasty collision while going for the catch during the IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians. It happened on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. At first, both players seemed to have suffered fairly serious injuries as they were getting treatments at the dugout following the incident.
The incident occurred in the 19th over of the innings sent down by Mohit Sharma. Tilak Varma took on a full-length delivery angled onto him and took the outside edge, flying to the off-side. Ashutosh ran in from backward point and Mukesh sprinted from short third to take the catch but only collided, resulting in the catch going down. The Mumbai Indians batters took three runs.
Watch the incident in the below video here:
Ashutosh had almost collided with Mitchell Starc during the 16th over when they tried to prevent a boundary hit by Tilak into the mid-wicket region.
Mukesh Kumar returned to bowl the 20th and final of the innings
Despite the collision, the right-arm seamer was fit enough to return to bowl the final over of the innings The 31-year-old bowled a decent final six deliveries, giving away 11 runs. However, the visiting side managed to amass 205/5 in their stipulated 20 overs.
Capitals' skipper Axar Patel had sent in the five-time champions into bat. Rohit Sharma's struggles continued as Vipraj Nigam trapped him lbw for 18 off 12 deliveries. Kuldeep Yadav got rid of Ryan Rickelton castling him for 41 off 25 deliveries. Nigam made another vital incision in the 15th over, getting rid of the visiting skipper Hardik Pandya for only two runs.
As far as their middle order goes, the lion's share of the contribution came from Suryakumar Yadav (40), Tilak Varma (59) and Naman Dhir (38*). Kuldeep was the Capitals' best bowler, taking figures of 4-0-23-2. While the Delhi Capitals are unbeaten, Mumbai Indians desperately need a victory to get their campaign back on track.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS