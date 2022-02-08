"He will surely score 450-500 runs as well" - R Ashwin believes Shikhar Dhawan will fetch a decent amount at the IPL auction

Indian all-rounder R Ashwin has backed his former Delhi Capitals teammate Shikhar Dhawan to fetch a good amount at the upcoming mega auction.

The 35-year-old was not retained by the franchise and is one of the most sought after openers in the auction pool.

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 Feels amazing to be back in my comfort zone Feels amazing to be back in my comfort zone 💪🇮🇳 https://t.co/EepNwItX6U

Ashwin spoke about how teams are leaning towards experience to win titles. He feels that all franchises except Rajasthan Royals will enter the race to acquire Dhawan's services.

Despite being out of the Indian national team's T20 plans, the veteran has been churning out runs in the competition for the last few editions.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

"Then, we have Shikhar Dhawan. As the saying goes, Old is Gold. There is no doubt when it comes to that. In fact, when T20 started, it was seen as a young man's sport. But as time flies by, these experienced cricketers are making all the difference and winning you championships.

"So, there is always a value for experience and therefore, Shikhar Dhawan will go for a decent amount. And he will surely score 450-500 runs as well. So, you might ask who will need Shikhar Dhawan? Except for Rajasthan Royals, every single team will need Shikhar Dhawan."

Ashwin believes there is a lack of Indian opening batters at the auction barring Dhawan and a few other names. He spoke highly of Ishan Kishan, who can function as an opener or even in the middle order.

The 35-year-old continued:

"Ishan Kishan is one exciting option. But Mumbai also used him in the middle-order. So, he is a 3-in-1 package since his main dynamic of being a keeper adds a massive value. A keeper who can bat at the top, in the middle and he provides another variety of him being a left-hander as well."

Ashwin added:

"The general perception is that he will go for 15-17 crores. I don't know about the exact value. But he is worth every crore that you are gonna be spending. So, Ishan Kishan will go for plenty since he is a 5-in-1 player. And he can sledge you from behind the stumps as well. In fact, he sledges you more than Rishabh Pant."

Ishan Kishan was not retained by the Mumbai Indians, who instead opted to go with Suryakumar Yadav. The former U-19 World Cup captain entered the auction pool after failing to come to agreement with the two new franchises.

"Padikkal will definitely have market value" - R Ashwin

Speaking about potential Indian openers in the market, Ashwin enlisted Devdutt Padikkal as an option for franchises. The off-spinner believes playing and performing under Virat Kohli will boost his market value at the auction.

Ashwin said:

"Padikkal will definitely have market value. Has played with Virat Kohli for the last two years and has done really well. Especially, talks are going on that this year's IPL might happen in Maharashtra. And he has a fabulous record at Wankhede. He played an extraordinary knock last time around."

Also Read Article Continues below

The 21-year-old struck a sublime century at the Wankhede against Rajasthan Royals in the first leg of IPL 2021. He shared a mammoth 181-run stand with Virat Kohli to etch a ten-wicket win for the RCB.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar