"Ashwin knows it's still WC year and Yuzi Chahal is not performing"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of DC vs RR IPL 2024 clash

The Delhi Capitals (DC) posted a massive total of 221/8 in the first innings of their IPL 2024 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is playing host to this encounter.

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first. DC got off to a blazing start on the back of a blistering 19-ball half-century from Jake Fraser-McGurk. The young Australian batter continued his good hitting form in the tournament and lit up the stage in the powerplay by smashing seven fours and three sixes en route to 50 (20) before perishing in the fifth over.

DC kept losing wickets at regular intervals after the opening partnership of 60 in 4.2 overs. Abishek Porel kept going at one end and played a magnificent knock of 65 (36) to keep the Capitals side on track for a huge total.

Tristan Stubbs (41) then played a vital cameo in the end along with Gulbadin Naib (19) and Rasikh Dar Salam (9) to take DC to 221.

Ravichandran Ashwin stole the show with the ball for RR by ending with sensational figures of 4-0-24-3. Pacer Avesh Khan had an off day as he gave away 42 runs in his two overs.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the 56th match of IPL 2024 between DC and RR. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

"I would say 220 is about par" - RR spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after DC reached 221/8 in 1st innings of the IPL 2024 match

At the mid-innings break, RR off-spinner Ashwin reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings, saying:

"I would say 220 is about par. We have to bat well because they have Kuldeep and Axar. How we bat against them and in the powerplay will decide (the run-chase). We will get a lot more of those (wickets of full tosses) In modern day T20, those that were good balls earlier are not good balls anymore."

On his three-wicket spell, Ashwin added:

"Trying to hold the angle of the ball differently, different releases. Sometimes, you have nights like this, sometimes, you don't. You don't bowl full toss and get wickets every day. Not complaining (smiles). I have been working on a few things. Sometimes, you come into the IPL and you try to search for more options. This has been an exception, and trying to work on a few things."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of tonight's IPL 2024 match? Let us know in the comments section.

