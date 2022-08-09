Asia Cup 2022: "What about poor Ishan Kishan?" - Aakash Chopra on the youngster not being picked in the reserves as well

Aakash Chopra has expressed slight surprise at Ishan Kishan's non-selection even in the Indian squad reserves for the Asia Cup 2022.

The selectors have picked a 15-member Indian squad for the continental tournament to be played in the UAE from August 27. With KL Rahul back in the mix and likely to open, the diminutive opener has been dropped from the squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned some of the decisions taken by the selectors. As for Kishan's omission, he said:

"There are three reserve players - Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel are there in that - but what about poor Ishan Kishan? Ishan Kishan was there in your last World Cup squad and he has played the most T20 matches as an opener after that."

Chopra added that Deepak Hooda seems to have moved ahead of Shreyas Iyer in the pecking order. The former Indian batter observed:

"I thought he performed decently well but he is not there in the reserves also. Deepak Hooda is pipping Shreyas Iyer to the post and Ishan Kishan is not there in the reserves as well - I am slightly surprised personally."

While Hooda has been included in the main squad, Iyer only finds his name in the reserves. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper's frailties against short-pitched bowling and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) player's ability to bowl a few decent overs have probably titled the balance in the latter's favor.

"There was a case for Kuldeep Yadav" - Aakash Chopra

Kuldeep Yadav snared three wickets in the final T20I against the West Indies

Chopra was also slightly critical of Kuldeep Yadav's non-selection, reasoning:

"You all know my love for Ravi Bishnoi but there was a case for Kuldeep Yadav. The moment you have two leg-spinners in the squad, it means there are thoughts in your mind that you can probably field both of them together because you will not drop Yuzi (Chahal) and play someone. Then Kulcha could have played."

Chopra, however, pointed out that Team India are unlikely to field two wrist-spinners in Dubai. The popular commentator elaborated:

"It is an opportunity for Ravi Bishnoi but how much he will get to play, I am not a 100 percent certain because the conditions might not be to his liking in Dubai. You can get that in Sharjah sometimes, but we don't have any matches there."

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi are unlikely to play in tandem during the Asia Cup. The latter might only have been picked as a backup for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner, although he primarily brings the ball into the right-handers.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Aakash Chopra picks Team India's probable XI; no place for Dinesh Karthik

LIVE POLL Q. Should Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav have been selected in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar