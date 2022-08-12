Asia Cup 2022: "Rohit Sharma will have a huge role there" - Rajkumar Sharma on the pressure on Arshdeep Singh due to high expectations

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels Rohit Sharma will have a huge role in dispelling any pressure Arshdeep Singh might feel due to the lofty expectations from him as a bowler.

Arshdeep is among just three specialist seamers in the 15-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2022 to be played in the UAE from August 27. The left-arm seamer is likely to be preferred over Avesh Khan as Bhuvneshwar Kumar's partner if Team India opt to field only two pacers.

During a discussion on India News Sports, Rajkumar Sharma was asked about the pressure Arshdeep Singh might feel due to high expectations. He responded:

"Rohit Sharma will have a huge role there in how he gives him the confidence that he is the lead bowler and that he is backing him. Arshdeep has shown a lot of promise. He has performed so well in the IPL and against the greats, so I don't think he will take too much pressure."

While observing that Arshdeep is an astute bowler, Sharma did acknowledge that the Punjab Kings pacer might feel some pressure. The former first-class cricketer reasoned:

"There is no doubt that he is a fantastic bowler. He seems to be a thinking bowler, an intelligent bowler. But in international cricket, that too playing against Pakistan, the pressure is definitely there on a youngster."

Arshdeep has played six T20Is for Team India to date. He has excelled in these games, having scalped nine wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.33.

"Arshdeep Singh is the bowler who can win us the Asia Cup" - Reetinder Sodhi

Arshdeep Singh played all five games in the T20I series against the West Indies

Reetinder Sodhi was asked to pick a couple of bowlers who can win India the Asia Cup. While naming Arshdeep as his first choice, he explained:

"I feel Arshdeep Singh is the bowler who can win us the Asia Cup. I feel the arsenal he has, the variety he has shown, the mature head he has on his shoulders, a lot of people might say that he is very young and does not have that much experience, but he looks to be a seasoned pro."

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Arshdeep Singh at 23 in the death overs is as good as anyone in World cricket. Early says in his career but seems to have a very steady head on his shoulders besides great skills. Man to watch out for #IndvWI Arshdeep Singh at 23 in the death overs is as good as anyone in World cricket. Early says in his career but seems to have a very steady head on his shoulders besides great skills. Man to watch out for #IndvWI

Ravi Bishnoi was Sodhi's other pick of a bowler who could turn the tide in India's favor. The former Indian all-rounder elaborated:

"He knows where to bowl, where to pitch the ball, where to bowl to each batter, he reads the game extremely well. The other bowler is Ravi Bishnoi. He is a player who brings in a surprise element. He might not get an opportunity at the start but if I make the team, I will give him the chance first."

Bishnoi has scalped 15 wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.15 in the nine T20Is he has played thus far. However, the Lucknow Super Giants spinner might have to wait his turn as Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to be the Men in Blue's first-choice spinners for the opening encounter against Pakistan.

