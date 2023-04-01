"At this point, he's out of our control" - Sanjay Bangar shares update on Rajat Patidar ahead of IPL 2023 opener vs MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) will make a decision regarding Rajat Patidar's participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Patidar picked up a heel injury before joining the Bangalore camp. He was immediately advised to join the NCA, where he is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Speaking to reporters in the build-up to their opening game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 2, Bangar stated that they are still waiting for clarification from him and that the NCA will take a call on his participation.

"As far as Rajat goes, at this point he's out of our control, at the NCA he's sort of undergoing treatment in that particular academy and we are still waiting for the clarifications from him," he said.

"And once we get the clarifications, our media team will certainly keep you in the loop and it might also be the case the NCA will take a very sporting call on what he does or what his future holds," he added.

Rajat Patidar, who came in as a replacement for injured wicketkeeper-batter Luvnith Sisodia in IPL 2022, impressed everyone with his whirlwind batting. He smashed 333 runs in eight matches, including a century in the Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants.

"We sort of anticipated it" - Sanjay Bangar on Josh Hazlewood's injury

Josh Hazlewood missed the four-match Test series against India due to Achilles tendonitis.

The 32-year-old is expected to miss at least seven games for RCB in IPL 2023. However, Sanjay Bangar didn't seem too bothered and claimed that they expected this prior to the mini-auction and bought Reece Topley.

"We sort of anticipated it and it was factored in the auction or pre-auction meeting. We are happy to secure the services of Reece Topley, who provides a like-for-like replacement for Josh and having factored in that, that sort of gives us a good cover. I am sure his left-arm bowling option will add to the bowling group," said Bangar.

Sanjay Bangar also confirmed that ace all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is fully fit and is available for selection for their opening fixture against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.

