"At times you get the news of a back spasm or a hamstring pull" - Aakash Chopra on Will Jacks potentially replacing Maxwell in RCB's playing XI vs MI

Aakash Chopra reckons the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might give an injury excuse to accommodate Will Jacks in their playing XI for their IPL 2024 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The two sides will face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11. RCB, who have two points, are placed ninth in the points table, a rung below MI based on net run rate, and will want to bring their campaign back on track with a win against the hosts.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that RCB might look to include Jacks in their playing XI, potentially at Glenn Maxwell's expense.

"Will Jacks is sitting outside, you can use him. He is in very good form. If you see like-for-like replacement, bring in Will Jacks and leave out Glenn Maxwell. It looks easy but will it happen that easily, I am not too sure, because this is the same ground where Glenn Maxwell scored 200 against Afghanistan while standing on one leg," he said (6:15).

"Maybe they are still thinking that finally their investment in Maxwell will come good. However, when the performances are not coming, at times you get the news of a back spasm or a hamstring pull. So you might get a piece of news like that and a change might happen. You might see Will Jacks playing," the former India opener added.

While acknowledging that Jacks is an opener, Chopra expects Faf du Plessis to retain his place in the XI since he is the captain.

However, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player feels Cameron Green might have to make way for the England all-rounder if Maxwell continues to be a part of the XI.

"The first focus is on Virat Kohli" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's former skipper

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Virat Kohli as the first RCB player in focus against MI.

"The first focus is on Virat Kohli, one more time. The Orange Cap is on his head and he is batting well. He lives in Mumbai. So Mumbai is also his home. So I feel there will be a lot of focus on him at this ground, that he comes, scores runs, and does the job," he reasoned (7:10).

The renowned commentator reckons Thursday's game might be Glenn Maxwell's last opportunity if he is part of the XI.

"The second player I am thinking we should focus on is Glenn Maxwell, if he is playing because this is his last chance. If he still plays and doesn't score runs and doesn't take wickets, this is it. You will have to make a change after that," Chopra elaborated.

Chopra picked Reece Topley as the RCB bowler to watch out for.

"Last but not the least, Reece Topley, because he is a left-arm fast bowler. Trent Boult picked up two wickets in an over here. He dismissed three batters for first-ball ducks. He (Topley) is coming after picking up two wickets in the last match as well," he explained.

Topley has picked up three wickets in two games at an acceptable economy rate of 8.25 in IPL 2024.

The England left-arm seamer was included in the XI after Alzarri Joseph, the Bengaluru-based franchise's big-ticket buy, was taken to the cleaners in their first three games, and has given a decent account of himself.

