"ATLAST WE'VE FOUND THE NEW BRAVO!!"- Fans erupt in joy after CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman destroys RCB's top-order in IPL 2024 opener

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman bowled a stellar spell on his debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024. He destroyed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) top order with a four-wicket haul on Friday, March 22, at Chepauk Stadium.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Du Plessis gave his side a brisk start with a cameo of 35 (23), taking the majority of the strike in the initial overs.

Newly appointed CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad introduced Mustafizur Rahman into the attack in the fifth over in search of a wicket. The pacer produced the breakthrough by dismissing Faf du Plessis on the third ball of the over, breaking the 41-run opening partnership.

Mustafizur also sent back Rajat Patidar for a duck on the final ball of the over to double the happiness for the home team fans. He then dismissed Cameron Green and Virat Kohli in the 12th over to stun the RCB side, leaving them in deep trouble at 78/5.

Anuj Rawat (48) and Dinesh Karthik (38*) then rescued the Bengaluru side from a precarious situation and built a wonderful partnership of 95 runs to take their side to a respectable total of 173.

Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of CSK bowlers, ending with figures of 4-0-29-4 in his first game for the yellow franchise. Fans were impressed with his magnificent bowling performance against RCB and heaped praise on him through their reactions on X.

"Won't be surprised if we are a little under-par"- RCB batter Dinesh Karthik on their total in first innings of IPL 2024 clash vs CSK

Speaking during the mid-innings break, RCB finisher Dinesh Karthik reflected on the first innings action. He said:

"Till the last over, I was fighting my form. But it happens, trying to get into the groove a little bit. I was trying hard, we were in a bit of a pressure situation. Wanted to stitch a partnership together. It was a special knock by Rawat. It is a very, very good pitch. Won't be surprised if we are a little under-par. We will have to bowl and field really well."

