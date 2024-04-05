Auction Replay: When Shashank Singh's name caused massive confusion in the Punjab Kings camp

Shashank Singh scored a brilliant 61* off 29 balls as Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in match 17 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4. With the fighting performance, PBKS registered their second win in four matches.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Punjab conceded 199 runs in their 20 overs while picking up four wickets. Skipper Shubman Gill top-scored for Gujarat Titans with 89* off 48 balls, while Rahul Tewatia chipped in with 23* off 8.

In the chase of 200, Punjab Kings lost half their side for 111. However, Shashank and Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma (31 off 17) added 43 for the seventh wicket to lift PBKS to a stunning come-from-behind victory. Shashank was named Player of the Match for his blazing knock, which featured six fours and four sixes.

Expand Tweet

Incidentally, the 32-year-old was in the news for a strange reason after he was purchased by Punjab Kings for ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2024 mini-auction. After the purchase, PBKS co-owners Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta were seen raising their hands to discuss the bid with auctioneer Mallika Sagar. Punjab apparently wanted to take back the bid.

There was some confusion as two Shashank Singhs were part of the auction. The first one was a 19-year-old from Bengal, who went unsold. A few minutes later, the second Shashank was up for grabs and was purchased by PBKS. And while it appeared that Punjab wanted to release the player, Sagar told them that it was against the rules as the hammer had come down.

After being brutally trolled for supposedly purchasing the wrong player, Punjab Kings issued an official statement over the controversy and confirmed that they had bought the right player after all.

"Official Update Punjab Kings would like to clarify that Shashank Singh was always on our target list. The confusion was due to 2 players of the same name being on the list. We are delighted to have him on board and see him contribute to our success," PBKS' official social media handle posted.

"It’s All Cool … Thank you for Trusting on me!!!!," Shashank wrote, reacting to the clarification.

Expand Tweet

On Thursday in Ahmedabad, Shashank made his presence count in no uncertain terms with a brilliant innings.

Shashank Singh's career stats

32-year-old Shashank represents Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket. He has featured in 21 first-class matches so far, scoring 858 runs at an average of 31.77, with one hundred and six fifties.

The right-handed batter has also scored 986 runs in 30 List A matches at an average of 41.08 and a strike rate of 109.55, with two hundreds and three half-centuries. Shashank also has the experience of 59 List A games in which he has notched up six half-centuries.

In the IPL, he was earlier part of Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).