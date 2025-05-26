"Auditioned for a surprise Test comeback"- Fans react to Rohit Sharma's sluggish knock in  PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma wasn't at his best during the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday, May 26. After MI were put to bat first, the veteran batter managed to score 24 runs off 21 balls at an underwhelming strike rate of 114.29.

Ad

Sharma failed to deliver for his side in the crucial encounter. While the Mumbai-based side have already qualified for the playoffs, a defeat against PBKS would end their hopes of finishing in the top two.

The former MI skipper struck two fours and one six during his stay at the crease. Sharma's knock ended in the 10th over as he perished to left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar. The 38-year-old lost his wicket while going for a big shot down the ground. He couldn't get the desired connection and was ultimately caught by Nehal Wadhera at long-on.

Ad

Trending

Several fans trolled Sharma on social media for the sluggish knock. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Intent merchant Rohit sharma showing youngsters how to play test before England test series, pure legend," wrote a fan.

"I thought Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket. Why is he still playing a test match innings vs Punjab Kings," commented another.

"Rohit Sharma showed his test cricket batting skills for one last time for his fans . Legend," chimed in yet another.

Ad

Sharma has amassed 329 runs at a strike rate of 147.53 across 13 innings. He has three half-centuries to his name.

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton kicked things off with a 45-run stand in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 clash

MI were off to a decent start with the bat as openers Sharma and Ryan Rickelton stitched together a 45-run stand in 31 deliveries. Rickelton was the first one to depart.

Ad

The southpaw was dismissed after scoring 27 runs off 20 balls. PBKS drew first blood in the sixth over as Marco Jansen removed Rickelton. After the first wicket, Sharma formed a 36-run partnership from 26 balls with Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar did the bulk of the scoring, contributing 27 runs off 16 balls. At the time of writing, MI are 113/4 in 20 overs, with Suryakumar (32*) and Hardik Pandya (1*)at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More