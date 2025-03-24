Retired Australian cricketer David Warner will embark on his first stint in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Karachi Kings' skipper. Warner will replace Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood as the franchise's captain.

One of the greatest T20 batters of all time, Warner has a wealth of experience in franchise cricket, plying his trade in the Big Bash League, Indian Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, International League T20 and Caribbean Premier League. In 399 T20 matches, the New South Welshman has amassed 12913 runs at a strike rate of over 140.

Warner has also captained in 120 T20 matches, leading his sides to 61 wins and 56 losses. He had notably ushered the SunRisers Hyderabad to IPL glory in the 2016 edition and finished as the second-highest run-getter that year with 848 runs, including a blazing half-century in the final.

The southpaw had also led the Sydney Thunder to the final of the Big Bash League earlier this year but they lost to the Hobart Hurricanes.

"His track record as a leader and match-winner aligns perfectly with our vision" - Karachi Kings' owner on David Warner

David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal addressed Warner's appointment as the franchise skipper. He noted that the explosive batter's track record as captain bodes well for them.

At the same time, he hopes for Masood to be around and help the team in the best way possible. He said, as quoted by CricketPakistan.pk:

"We are thrilled to welcome David Warner to the Karachi Kings family as our new captain. His track record as a leader and match-winner aligns perfectly with our vision for HBL PSL 10. At the same time, we extend our deepest appreciation to Shan Masood for his exceptional contributions last season. His efforts were pivotal in building a strong foundation, and we look forward to his continued role as a key player in the squad."

The 2020 title winners will open their campaign against Multan Sultans on April 12, in Karachi.

