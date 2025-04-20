Avesh Khan’s mom cries as Nicholas Pooran consoles in Hindi after RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Apr 20, 2025 16:08 IST
Avesh Khan. (Image Credits: IPL X)
Avesh Khan (Image Credits: IPL X)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan's mother couldn't control her tears of joy as she saw her son after the IPL 2025 game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday (April 19). In a video shared by the franchise's official handle, the right-arm speedster's mother was seen getting consoled by Nicholas Pooran in Hindi before she came out crying.

Avesh held his nerve just when the Super Giants desperately needed him to. After taking the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (74) and Riyan Parag (39), the right-arm fast bowler defended nine off the last six balls. The 20th over of the innings saw him dismiss Shimron Hetmyer, leaving the home side to score six off the final three deliveries and Shubham Dubey could not achieve it.

Watch the video below as Pooran tried to speak in Hindi and said:

"Rona Hans nahin."

This was after the right-arm speedster was telling his mother over video call:

"Rona nahin, hanso." (Don't cry, please smile)
For his figures of 4-0-37-3, the Indore-born cricketer had also received the Player of the Match award.

"I don't want to become Mitchell Starc" - Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan celebrates a wicket. (Image Credits: Getty)
Avesh Khan celebrates a wicket. (Image Credits: Getty)

With the fast bowler copping a blow to his hand during the final over, the 28-year-old said he feels fine and explained his strategy in that pressure situation by revealing that he tries to execute his yorkers to the best of his ability. He said at the post-game presentation:

"My hand is fine, thought I broke it, hit my bone, I couldn't celebrate. I don't want to become Mitchell Starc, I just want to become a good Avesh Khan. Yorker is my strength and I try to execute it. If I bowl with clarity, I execute it well. I don't bowl looking at the scorecard. I didn't want to concede a boundary in the first three balls. And the batters would be under pressure."

The Super Giants will next face the Delhi Capitals on April 22, Tuesday at home.

