"Avesh ne bacha liya tujhe" - Top 10 funny memes after LSG edges past RR in a cliffhanger in IPL 2025 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by two runs in match 36 of IPL 2025 on Saturday (April 19) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It was the fifth win for the Rishabh Pant-led team in eight games.

LSG batted first in the match after winning the toss and notched up a respectable total of 180 for five in 20 overs. Opener Aiden Markram (66) led the way for them with the bat, scoring a brilliant half-century. Ayush Badoni hit a 34-ball fifty in the middle-order while Abdul Samad chipped in with an impactful cameo of 30 (10) in the death overs. Star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga picked up two wickets for RR with the ball.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal (74) set up the chase for the Royals with a sensible half-century at the top of the order. However, his teammates failed to finish the job as RR could only reach 178 for five in the end, falling three runs short. Avesh Khan starred for LSG in the bowling department, scalping three wickets.

The thrilling IPL 2025 encounter between LSG and RR entertained the fans, who conveyed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes related to the contest:

"Avesh ne bacha liya tujhe (Avesh saved you)," one fan wrote.

"Credit to the bowlers, they held their nerve" - Rishabh Pant after LSG's win vs RR in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant reviewed his team's performance, saying:

"When we talk about these kinds of matches, it is the character that comes ahead, the never-say-die attitude. It is going to take us to a different level. Looking forward, as a team, we are going to do better. Credit to the bowlers, they held their nerve. They played well, and Avesh Khan did a fine job of holding things."

"The idea was to take your own type and execute your plans with a clear mindset. We are thinking in a positive direction, and we will be looking to see what areas we need to work on," he added.

What were some of the turning points in this IPL 2025 game? Let us know in the comments section.

