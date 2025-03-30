Axar Patel takes a blinder to see off Harshal Patel in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel pulled off a blinder in the IPL 2025 game against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam to get rid of Harshal Patel. The spin-bowling all-rounder pulled off a full throttle dive and held on to the chance comfortably even as the ball was travelling quite fast.

The dismissal came in the 19th over of the innings, bowled by Mitchell Starc. Harshal struck a length delivery from the left-arm speedster on the up, failing to keep it down. Axar plucked the ball out of thin air at the 30-yard circle and sent Harshal packing for five runs.

The dismissal left Hyderabad at 162-9 in the 19th over. They could only add a run to their total before getting all out for 163.

Axar had earlier lost the toss against SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins, who opted to bat first, citing the warm temperature in Visakhapatnam.

Axar Patel expensive but Delhi Capitals bowl SunRisers Hyderabad for 163

Mitchell Starc brought his A game. (Credits: IPL X)

This was a rare bad bowling spell from Patel, who conceded 43 runs in his four wicketless overs. Aniket Verma, who hammered a blazing 74, took him to the cleaners with two consecutive sixes.

The Capitals still managed to restrict the Orange Army to only 163 in 18.3 overs. Starc played a pivotal role, taking three wickets upfront to dismiss Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ishan Kishan. He returned at death and dismissed Harshal and Mohammad Shami to finish with sensational figures of 3.4-0-35-5. It was also the Aussie star's first fifer in T20 cricket.

Along with Verma, Head and Heinrich Klaasen were the only SunRisers batters to reach double-figures. SunRisers had beaten the Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs but lost comprehensively to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their second game. Meanwhile, the Capitals had beaten LSG by one wicket in a thrilling contest.

