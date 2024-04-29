“Baby is on the way, contractions have begun” – Sakshi Dhoni makes special request to CSK players during their IPL 2024 match vs SRH

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi made a unique request to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players during the team’s recent league-stage game of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

CSK and SRH squared off on Sunday in the 46th match of the cash-rich event at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The hosts avenged their previous loss against the opponents to get back to winning ways and jump to the third place in the points table.

Defending the 212-run total, the home side put up a dominant performance with the ball in the second innings. The CSK bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals, leaving no scope for the rival batters to score.

Amid the CSK bowlers’ carnage, the former captain’s wife Sakshi Dhoni shared a video from the game on her Instagram story with a quirky caption, indicating that she had to rush to witness the birth of her brother’s baby. The caption read:

“Please finish the game fast today @chennaiipl baby is on the way …contractions have begun. Request from – to be “Bua”!”

Here’s the video:

Expand Tweet

CSK get back on winning track after two consecutive losses against LSG

After suffering back-to-back defeats against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), first at the Ekana Cricket Stadium and then at their home ground Chepauk, CSK finally managed to bounce back by handing SRH a 78-run defeat.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad played a brilliant knock of a 54-ball 98 to steer his side to a winning total of 212/3. Given how the games at the venue have panned out, and SRH’s strong batting unit, it looked like the visitors would chase down the target.

But the CSK bowlers played their part brilliantly, especially Tushar Deshpande who registered 4/27 in three overs. While Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman picked up a couple of wickets each, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja added one scalp apiece as CSK bowled out SRH for 134 runs in 18.5 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback