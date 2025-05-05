“Back in 2010, there was a young MS Dhoni” - Matthew Hayden’s massive statement on Indian batter after PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden claimed that he sees shades of a young MS Dhoni in Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh amid the latter's IPL 2025 exploits. Hayden's statement came keeping in mind how well Dhoni used to accelerate the final overs of a T20 game, and said Prabhsimran has similar attributes.

Prabhsimran, who made his maiden IPL hundred in the 2023 edition, has had an outstanding campaign this year so far. The keeper-batter is the highest run-getter for PBKS this year, accumulating 437 runs in 11 matches at 39.72 with a strike rate of 170.03.

Speaking on Star Sports in the mid-innings discussion during the fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Queenslander observed how well Prabhsimran lines up the ball to manoeuvre through the gaps. Hayden elaborated, as quoted by India Today:

"He has got great power. Back in 2010, there was a young MS Dhoni who was launching balls in the last over of the day. Prabhsimran has got similar sort of attributes. He has wonderful bat speed, a solid base. He is not that tall, so he can really manoeuvre the ball into the gaps and he is fearless. You can see by the way he took on the deliveries against LSG. He was in complete control. He has forced the bowlers to make mistakes."

During the fixture against LSG, the 24-year-old had a reprieve on 23 as Nicholas Pooran shelled a catch off his bat. However, the keeper-batter went on to make 91 off only 48 deliveries and brought up his half-century off 30 balls.

PBKS thrash Lucknow Super Giants to go second in the points table

Punjab Kings. (Image Credits: IPL X)

With Prabhsimran top-scoring with 91 and PBKS amassing 236/5 against LSG in Dharamsala, he got the Player of the Match award. Josh Inglis (30), Shreyas Iyer (45) and Shashank Singh (33*) also made crucial contributions to the cause.

With the ball, Arshdeep Singh wrecked the Super Giants' top-order early by dismissing Mitchell Marsh (0), Aiden Markram (13) and Pooran (6) cheaply. Although Ayush Badoni cracked a 40-ball 74, LSG still fell 37 runs short of the target.

The victory took Punjab to second position in the points table.

