“Back home at Wankhede” - Mumbai Indians star joins camp for IPL 2025 resumption [In Pictures]

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Tilak Varma has joined the team camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumption, which is set for May 17. The BCCI had suspended the tournament for one week on May 9.
The five-time IPL champions will return to action on Wednesday, May 21, and take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI will next face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their final league game on May 26 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
As the tournament nears its restart, Tilak Varma shared an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 14, marking his return to the MI camp in Mumbai. He captioned it:
“Back home at Wankhede, back with the team, grateful to be back doing what I love the most.”
The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians had a disappointing start to their IPL 2025 campaign, managing just one win in their first five matches. However, the team bounced back, securing six consecutive victories before their winning streak was halted by the Gujarat Titans (GT). Shubman Gill’s side defeated MI by three wickets via the DLS method on May 6 at the Wankhede Stadium.
MI currently sit fourth in the points table with 14 points from 12 matches and will be keen to win their remaining two games to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma has notched up two fifties in IPL 2025
Tilak Varma has shown solid form for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, scoring 246 runs in 12 matches across nine innings at an average of 35.14 and a strike rate of 138.98. The left-hander has registered two half-centuries, with his highest score being a quickfire 59 off 33 balls against the Delhi Capitals.
Overall, the 22-year-old has featured in 50 IPL matches, amassing 1,402 runs at an impressive average of 38.94 and a strike rate of 144.98. He has notched up eight fifties in his IPL career, with a personal best of an unbeaten 84.
