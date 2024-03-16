"Back to KKR where I was supposed to be in 2018" - Mitchell Starc excited ahead of his IPL 2024 stint

Australian and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) speedster Mitchell Starc is keen to put on an IPL jersey after eight years of hiatus from the tournament. Starc stated he is also excited to rub shoulders with players he hasn't played with or against before.

Starc became the most expensive player in IPL auction history as he fetched a jaw-dropping ₹24.75 crore bid from the Knight Riders. The 34-year-old's decent 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, which peaked during the closing stages, was instrumental in gaining a million-dollar contract.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Starc recalled his fond memories of IPL 2014 and 2015, stating:

"It's been eight years, I think. Back to KKR where I was supposed to be in 2018. So I'll be back there for the chance to pull on the gold and purple. I guess my memories are a few and far between of back in 2014 and 2015 with RCB but yeah, really excited to get stuck in. Obviously, a new group of players. A bunch of guys I certainly haven't met or been able to work with before," he stated.

Despite limited opportunities, the New South Wales cricketer has promising numbers in the IPL. In 27 matches, Starc has snared 34 scalps at an average of 20.38.

"Always a bit of a circus when it is the best T20 league in the world" - Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

Starc sees the upcoming IPL campaign as a new challenge he is eagerly looking forward to, saying:

"A couple of guys that I've, international guys that I've played against and come across. Yeah, it's gonna be exciting. It's definitely a new challenge. But yeah, it'll be exciting. It's always a bit of a circus when it is the best T20 league in the world. So, yeah I look forward to it."

KKR will get their campaign underway against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 23.