"Bade gande hai" - Rohit Sharma explains why he would never share a room with Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has said that he would never want to share a room with Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan because the duo are not good at maintaining cleanliness.

Rohit and batter Shreyas Iyer made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Netflix. The episode featuring the two Indian cricketers was aired recently.

In a special section of the show, the host asked Rohit about one player he would never want to share his room with. The Indian captain named two cricketers - Dhawan and Pant.

Asked about the reason for picking the two, Rohit explained:

"Everybody gets a single room now, but if you ask me about people who I would not want to share my room with, one would say one is Shikhar Dhawan and the other is Rishabh Pant.

"Bade gande hai (They are quite dirty). After practice, they come back and throw their clothes just like that. Their room is always on DND (Do Not Disturb) because they sleep till 1 pm. When housekeeping comes in the morning for cleaning, it is important to be on DND, otherwise they will open the room and come in," Rohit added.

"For three-four days, the room is like that only. The people around them have to face a lot of problems. I don't think I can stay with them," the experienced Indian opener concluded.

Rohit, Shreyas, Pant and Dhawan are all part of the ongoing IPL 2024. While Rohit is no longer Mumbai Indians (MI) captain, Shreyas, Pant and Dhawan are leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) respectively.

Rohit Sharma starred in MI's win over DC on Sunday

Rohit was one of the star performers in Mumbai Indians' 29-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7. Batting first, MI put up 234-5 on the board in their 20 overs.

Opener Rohit top-scored with 49 off 27 balls, slamming six fours and three sixes. He was looking good for a fifty when he was knocked over by a skidder from Axar Patel. The right-handed batter featured in an opening stand of 80 with Ishan Kishan (42 off 23).

Skipper Hardik Pandya was dismissed for 39 off 33 balls, but Tim David remained unbeaten on 45 off 21, while Romario Shepherd clobbered 39* in 10 balls, slamming three fours and four sixes.

In the chase, DC were held to 205-8 as Gerald Coetzee picked up 4-34 and Jasprit Bumrah 2-22.