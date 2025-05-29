"Bahut saare Punjab ke log hain joh humein support nahi karte" - Arshdeep Singh's stunning claim ahead of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh made a stunning claim ahead of their IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The two teams play the crucial clash on Thursday, May 29, in Mullanpur.

Ad

Arshdeep Singh has urged the people of Punjab to support their team ahead of the Qualifier 1 match. The pacer claimed that despite being from Punjab, people do not support their state's team.

A fan on the social media platform Snapchat said that she is supporting PBKS despite not being a Punjabi, to which Arshdeep responded -

"Thank you for supporting us. Aap Punjabi nahi ho phir bhi aap Punjab ko support karte hai jabki bahut saare Punjab ke log hain joh humein support nahi karte unki dusri favorite teams hai. Toh mai unko urge karna chahunga ki Punjab ko support kare. Apne state ko support kare apni team ko support kare and bade numbers mai aye hume jeetta hua dekhne ke liye."

Ad

Trending

(“Thank you for supporting us. You’re not Punjabi but you’re still supporting Punjab, whereas there are a lot of people who don’t support Punjab and have different favourite teams. I would like to urge them to support Punjab, their state, their team, and come in big numbers to see us win.”)

Ad

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Expand Tweet

Ad

Arshdeep Singh has been in top form with the ball in IPL 2025

PBKS have entered the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and are set to play Qualifier 1. Pacer Arshdeep Singh is among those to have played a major role in their successful campaign so far this season.

He is their highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 23.00 and an economy rate of 8.56. Against a power-packed RCB batting line-up, the left-arm pacer will have his task cut out and an important role to play with the ball, particularly in the powerplay.

The winner of this contest will head straight to the final, which means that the stakes are extremely high as the two teams, who have never won the trophy, collide in a virtual semi-final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More