"Bahut saare Punjab ke log hain joh humein support nahi karte" - Arshdeep Singh's stunning claim ahead of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh made a stunning claim ahead of their IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The two teams play the crucial clash on Thursday, May 29, in Mullanpur.
Arshdeep Singh has urged the people of Punjab to support their team ahead of the Qualifier 1 match. The pacer claimed that despite being from Punjab, people do not support their state's team.
A fan on the social media platform Snapchat said that she is supporting PBKS despite not being a Punjabi, to which Arshdeep responded -
"Thank you for supporting us. Aap Punjabi nahi ho phir bhi aap Punjab ko support karte hai jabki bahut saare Punjab ke log hain joh humein support nahi karte unki dusri favorite teams hai. Toh mai unko urge karna chahunga ki Punjab ko support kare. Apne state ko support kare apni team ko support kare and bade numbers mai aye hume jeetta hua dekhne ke liye."
(“Thank you for supporting us. You’re not Punjabi but you’re still supporting Punjab, whereas there are a lot of people who don’t support Punjab and have different favourite teams. I would like to urge them to support Punjab, their state, their team, and come in big numbers to see us win.”)
Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -
Arshdeep Singh has been in top form with the ball in IPL 2025
PBKS have entered the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and are set to play Qualifier 1. Pacer Arshdeep Singh is among those to have played a major role in their successful campaign so far this season.
He is their highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 23.00 and an economy rate of 8.56. Against a power-packed RCB batting line-up, the left-arm pacer will have his task cut out and an important role to play with the ball, particularly in the powerplay.
The winner of this contest will head straight to the final, which means that the stakes are extremely high as the two teams, who have never won the trophy, collide in a virtual semi-final.
