Ban on alcohol and tobacco advertisements at stadiums and on TV during IPL 2025: Reports

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to return for yet another season. Ahead of the same, the Government has asked the league to ban all tobacco and alcohol advertisements, as per a report in The Times of India (TOI).

Through the director general of health services (DGHS), the Union Health Ministry has asked the cash-rich league to ban the advertising and promotion of tobacco and alcohol within stadium premises during matches and also on television.

The report added that DGHS Atul Goel has written a letter to IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, urging the prohibition of sale of tobacco and alcohol products in all events as well as affiliated sports facilities.

“Discourage promotion of sports, sportspersons, including commentators, who directly or indirectly endorse products linked to alcohol or tobacco,” Atul Goel said (as per TOI).

The IPL 2025 season kicks off on Saturday, March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final of the 2024 season to win the trophy for the third time in their history. Only Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the league more times (5).

Before IPL, DGHS asked BCCI to discourage cricketers from promoting tobacco and alcohol

Before writing to Arun Singh Dhumal, the DGHS had also written a similar letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), asking them to discourage cricketers from involving themselves in advertisements of tabacco and/or products related to alcohol.

According to the report, Mr. Goel said sportspersons being discouraged from promoting and participating in advertisements of tobacco and/or alcohol related products would help reduce the consumption of such harmful products among the youth of the country.

