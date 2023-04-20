"Bangalore's problem is that they have only 3 batters" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's IPL 2023 clash against Punjab Kings

Aakash Chopra feels the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) overdependence on Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell in the batting department is their concern heading into their IPL 2023 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The two sides will lock horns at Mohali in the afternoon game on Thursday, April 20. While PBKS, who have six points, are placed fifth in the IPL 2023 points table, RCB lie in eighth spot, with four points to their credit.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that the Royal Challengers Bangalore's overreliance on their three batting stalwarts cannot be resolved, saying:

"Bangalore's problem is that they have only three batters and there is no resolution for this issue. In the history of 16 years, there is only one Indian batter who has scored 1000 runs - that is Virat Kohli."

The former Indian opener added that the other RCB batters do not exude much confidence, elaborating:

"The focus will be on Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell once again. They are the only three batters. Mahipal Lomror comes in the middle and Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik come at the other end. That's not really an amazing batting lineup."

However, Chopra pointed out that RCB have a good bowling attack, with Harshal Patel's lack of form being the only concern. He added that the Bangalore-based franchise could bring in either Karn Sharma or Akash Deep at Vijaykumar Vyshak's expense, with the latter proving extremely expensive in the last game.

"There are issues in batting" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' problem heading into RCB clash

Shikhar Dhawan missed Punjab Kings' last game due to a shoulder injury. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about the Punjab Kings, Aakash Chopra believes the home team would need Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone to be fit and available, explaining:

"If I talk about Punjab, it is imperative for Shikhar Dhawan and Liam to be there because there are issues in batting. They have lost their first wicket for zero in their last three matches, so obviously there are issues."

The reputed commentator reckons Sikandar Raza might have to make way for Livingstone in such a scenario, reasoning:

"Liam Livingstone can come after Matthew Short if the latter is playing. Sikandar Raza might have to go out despite scoring a fifty. In my opinion, Matthew Short is a slightly better option because you will get a little more might up the order. Shahrukh Khan and Jitesh Sharma can manage together down the order."

Chopra concluded by stating that it is extremely difficult to choose a favorite between RCB and PBKS. He added that the chasing team generally comes up trumps at Mohali.

Poll : Who will win the PBKS-RCB clash? RCB Punjab Kings 0 votes