Barsapara Cricket Stadium Schedule IPL 2025: Complete RR home match list, dates & timings in IST

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are among the three franchises in IPL 2025 that will be playing their home matches at two different venues - Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) being the other two sides. RR will play their first two home games of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati before shifting base to their traditional home ground - the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals had a mixed IPL 2024 campaign. They won eight of their first nine league games and then lost four matches in a row before their last league match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was abandoned due to rain without the toss being held. They beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator, but went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2.

Speaking of RR's home games for IPL 2025, they will face Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Their next home clash will be against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the same venue on March 30. Both the matches are evening clashes and will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Full List of RR's IPL 2025 matches at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati with IST timings

Below is the full list of IPL 2025 matches Rajasthan Royals will be playing at their home ground - the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Match 6: March 26, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (7:30 PM)

Match 11: March 30, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (7:30 PM)

Full list of RR's IPL 2025 matches at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur with IST timings

As mentioned earlier, after their first two home games in Guwahati, Rajasthan Royals will play their remaining home matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Below is the schedule for the same.

Match 28: April 13, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (3:30 PM)

Match 36: April 19, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (7:30 PM)

Match 47: April 28, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (7:30 PM)

Match 50: May 1, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (7:30 PM)

Match 67: May 16, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (7:30 PM)

