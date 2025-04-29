"Bat abhi dena padega" - Fazalhaq Farooqi teases his Afghanistan teammate over viral video after RR vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was seen teasing his Afghanistan teammate and Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan after their IPL 2025 game on Monday, April 28, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The left-arm pacer hilariously kept demanding a bat from Rashid. The Royals shared a video of the same on social media.

In the video, Farooqi and Rashid were seen sharing banter, with the former claiming that the leg-spinner promised him a bat but now refused to give one. With the Gujarat Titans star talking to some of the players, Farooqi was heard saying from behind:

"Viral ho gaya yaar, bat abhi dena padega. You need to give me the bat now because I make him viral. You didn't see me batting in Bengaluru?" (It's gone viral now, you have to give me a bit.)

As Rashid gave him a plant, the Afghanistan pacer comically said:

"Bat nahin deta hai, yeh deta hai. kya karun main iska." (He doesn't give me a bat but this. What am I supposed to with this?)

The Afghanistan wrist-spinner further poked fun at his teammate and stated:

"Bola tha na doonga. Kuch na kuch doonga. (Told you, I'll give you something)

Farooqi, who was part of the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, bagged a contract with the Royals ahead of the 2025 edition. However, he hasn't made much of an impact in the three matches he has played, managing only two wickets.

Afghanistan star bowls a disciplined spell, but Rajasthan Royals win in a canter

Rashid Khan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Royals won the contest on Monday by a canter as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabbed the spotlight with a 38-ball 101. Although the Titans amassed 209/4 in 20 overs, Suryavanshi's 166-run opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal meant the home side chased down the target in 15.5 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Rashid was the most economical of all the bowlers from the Titans, returning with figures of 4-0-24-1. Gujarat will next face the SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 2, in Ahmedabad.

