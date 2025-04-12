Batter pulls out at last moment as Mohammad Shami knocks out middle stump in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

In arguably the most bizarre moment of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammed Shami knocked the middle stump down, but only after Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Nehal Wadhera had pulled out of the delivery after he was distracted by something in front of him.
The southpaw gestured towards SRH wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen that he had been distracted before facing the delivery and hence moved away.
Watch the video of the moment here.
The incident took place in the 13th over of the PBKS innings on Saturday, April 12, with Wadhera batting on 23. He was dismissed in the following over, lbw to the debutant Eshan Malinga for 27.
Wadhera was involved in a 73-run partnership with PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, which helped them build on the momentum given by the opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabsimran Singh.
Openers, Shreyas Iyer powers PBKS to 245 for 6 after 20 overs
Led by Shreyas Iyer's brilliant innings of 82 runs off 36 balls, PBKS reached a mammoth score of 245 for 6 after 20 overs.
After the coin fell in Iyer's favor at the toss, the opening pair of Prabsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya got the team off to a blistering start, notching up 66 runs in four overs before the latter fell to Harshal Patel for 36.
Iyer maintained the tempo of the innings along with Wadhera but it also required a late burst of sixes from Marcus Stoinis, who made 34 off 11 balls. This included four consecutive sixes off Mohammed Shami to power the visitors to a gigantic score after 20 overs.
Stoinis said that while it was a very good score from PBKS, they would need to bowl well in the second innings.
"Nice to make a contribution, a little cameo from me there. There was a bit of spin and bounce. It's a very good score, depends on how we start in the powerplay and how we finish," Stoinis said in the mid-innings break (via Cricbuzz).
Shami broke the record for the most number of runs conceded by an Indian bowler in IPL history, going for 75 runs in his four overs. He broke the record that was held by Mohit Sharma, who conceded 73 runs in his four overs while playing for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.
