“Batting mein kya ukhada isne” - Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate’s hilarious attack on Rajat Patidar after DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma hilariously attacked skipper Rajat Patidar after their game against Delhi Capitals (DC). RCB beat DC by six wickets to move to the top of the table.
After the game, Jitesh addressed the team in a post-match talk where he lauded the likes of debutant Jacob Bethell and Tim David for their batting in the game. However, he did not hold back and took a hilarious attack on Rajat Patidar.
Patidar scored just six runs from as many balls before he was run-out during their chase.
“Rajat, nothing," Jitesh said while talking about the RCB skipper's performance.
The skipper then gave a funny response to the hilarious attack on him by his teammate.
“Nothing bol raha hai (He said nothing)," he said with a cheeky smile on his face.
Jitesh quickly came up with another reply when Rajat made the above statement.
“Batting mein kya ukhada isne? (What did he do with the bat?)," he said.
In the end, Patidar concluded by saying that it is okay as they won the game eventually.
“Chal theek, hai match jeet gaye na! (It’s fine, we won the game)," the skipper told.
Watch the video of the conversation posted by RCB on X (Twitter) below -
Rajat Patidar's form a concern for RCB?
While Rajat Patidar the captain has been extremely successful this season, Patidar the batter has not quite been at his best. He did begin the tournament well with a couple of good-looking fifties in the earlier games. However, he has not been able to get going in the last few matches.
His scores in the last five innings have been - 6, 1, 12, 23, and 25. Overall, he has scored 228 runs from nine innings this season at an average of 25.33 and a strike-rate of 147.09.
Known to take on spin in the middle overs, Patidar is a vital cog to the RCB batting line-up. While things have been going good for the team, who are close to qualification with 14 points in the bag, the skipper not scoring in the last few games might be a slight cause of concern.
With all the games important if they want to finish in the top two, RCB will need their skipper to regain his touch with the bat going forward.
