  • BCCI to arrange special train to evacuate players after PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match is called off midway: Reports

BCCI to arrange special train to evacuate players after PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match is called off midway: Reports

By Rishab Vm
Modified May 08, 2025 22:52 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty
IPL 2025 match between PBKS and DC was called off - Source: Getty

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to arrange a special train to evacuate players after the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off midway. The game was taking place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

According to a report by the Times of India, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said that a special train will be arranged from Una to evacuate players. The match was called off and the stadium was evacuated as well. Shukla added that a decision on the remainder of the IPL 2025 tournament will be taken based on the situation.

"We are organising a special train to bring everybody home safely. As of now the match has been called off and the stadium has been evacuated. We will take a call on the tournament's future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players' safety is utmost important," he said.
The decision to call off the game midway was taken as a precautionary measure following the failure of the floodlights in the stadium and the present situation.

PBKS reached 122/1 before IPL 2025 match against DC was called off

Earlier, the start of the IPL 2025 game between PBKS and DC was delayed due to rain at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Punjab then won the toss and elected to bat first.

They got off to a blazing start as their openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh added 122 runs for the opening stand in 10.1 overs. As skipper Shreyas Iyer walked out to bat after Priyansh was dismissed, the game was then called off.

Arya smashed 70 runs off just 34 balls, hitting five boundaries and six maximums at a strike-rate of 205.88, while Prabhsimran was unbeaten on 50 off 28 balls, hitting seven fours at a strike-rate of 178.57.

DC pacer T Natarajan took the wicket of Arya. It remains to be seen whether the remaining matches of IPL 2025 will go on as per schedule or not.

Edited by Krutik Jain
