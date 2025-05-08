BCCI to arrange special train to evacuate players after PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match is called off midway: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to arrange a special train to evacuate players after the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off midway. The game was taking place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

According to a report by the Times of India, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said that a special train will be arranged from Una to evacuate players. The match was called off and the stadium was evacuated as well. Shukla added that a decision on the remainder of the IPL 2025 tournament will be taken based on the situation.

"We are organising a special train to bring everybody home safely. As of now the match has been called off and the stadium has been evacuated. We will take a call on the tournament's future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players' safety is utmost important," he said.

The decision to call off the game midway was taken as a precautionary measure following the failure of the floodlights in the stadium and the present situation.

PBKS reached 122/1 before IPL 2025 match against DC was called off

Earlier, the start of the IPL 2025 game between PBKS and DC was delayed due to rain at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Punjab then won the toss and elected to bat first.

They got off to a blazing start as their openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh added 122 runs for the opening stand in 10.1 overs. As skipper Shreyas Iyer walked out to bat after Priyansh was dismissed, the game was then called off.

Arya smashed 70 runs off just 34 balls, hitting five boundaries and six maximums at a strike-rate of 205.88, while Prabhsimran was unbeaten on 50 off 28 balls, hitting seven fours at a strike-rate of 178.57.

DC pacer T Natarajan took the wicket of Arya. It remains to be seen whether the remaining matches of IPL 2025 will go on as per schedule or not.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More