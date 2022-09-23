BCCI to conduct this year's IPL auction in December: Reports

The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction is likely to take place in December this year. While the venue for the event is yet to be finalized, it is likely to take place on December 16.

As per a report on Cricbuzz, the schedule of the upcoming auction has already been discussed among the participating franchises and the authorities. Each team will start with an additional ₹5 crore in their purse, taking the overall tally to ₹95 crore per franchise.

The final amount of the purse will depend on the number of players teams trade or release prior to the event. The transfer window will remain open until one week before the auction and is also expected to re-open post-auction.

The previous edition of the cash-rich league took place across four venues, considering the COVID-19 situation in the country. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the tournament will return to its home-away format for the upcoming season.

BCCI to conduct women's IPL early next year

The inaugural edition of the women's IPL is likely to be played in March next year following the completion of the women's T20 World Cup. Sourav Ganguly has claimed that preparations for the much-awaited competition are underway.

Ganguly has informed the state associations regarding the board's plans to conduct the event through an email. He also announced a new U-15 tournament for girls that is expected to launch this season. He wrote:

"The BCCI is currently working on the much-awaited women's IPL. We are expecting to start the first season early next year. More details will follow in the due course."

He added:

"We are glad to introduce a girls U-15 tournament from this season. Women's cricket has seen phenomenal growth across the world and our national team has been performing well.

"This new tournament will create a pathway for our girls to play at the international level."

Notably, a Women's T20 Challenge featuring three teams used to take place during the men's IPL window thus far. However, much to the delight of fans, the Indian board has given a green light to a more prolonged competition.

