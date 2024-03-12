BCCI declares Rishabh Pant fit for IPL 2024; Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna ruled out

The BCCI has officially declared young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant fit for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning on March 22. The BCCI issued a statement regarding the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain on Tuesday, while two other players have been ruled out of IPL 2024.

Pant was involved in a life-threatening car accident in late December 2022 while driving from Delhi to Dehradun, resulting in serious injuries. The left-handed batter underwent multiple surgeries for the same and hasn't played professional cricket in over a year. Pant is also likely to play both as a batter and keeper throughout IPL 2024.

The BCCI released a statement that read:

"After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna underwent surgery on February 23 on his left proximal quadriceps tendon and will start his rehab soon, ruling him out of the competition.

Gujarat Titans seamer Mohammed Shami proved to be another casualty as he underwent surgery for his heel problem on February 26.

"I think the whole world wants to see him back playing cricket again" - Ricky Ponting on Rishabh Pant

Ricky Ponting.

In a recent episode of the ICC Review, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting stated that Rishabh Pant is an absolute match-winner and everyone is keen to see him back on the field.

"I'm very hopeful, not from a selfish point of view as the coach of the Delhi Capitals, but I want to see him back playing cricket again. I think the whole world wants to see him back playing cricket again and just playing with that youthful exuberance that he has. If he does that, then I know he'll win some games for Delhi and we'll have a good time along the way this season," the former Australian skipper said.

The Capitals will start their IPL 2024 campaign against the Punjab Kings on March 23.

