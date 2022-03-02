BCCI identifies 5 practice venues in Mumbai for IPL 2022

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) is scheduled to begin on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ten participating teams will practice at five venues in Mumbai for the league stages of this year's cash-rich league.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) ground in the suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, DY Patil Stadium, Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai, MCA Ground in Thane and the Brabourne Stadium are the five practice facilities identified by the BCCI, as per a recent report published in TOI.

All the teams will be based in separate hotels and dedicated areas for the sides will be allotted to create a bio-secure environment. Furthermore, a green corridor will be created for their movement.

The teams are expected to start practicing at these venues from March 14 or March 15 onwards. It is understood that players will start coming into the city from March 8. All participants are likely to undergo RT-PCR tests 48 hours prior to their travel.

Aditya Thackeray, Maharashtra's Minister of Tourism and Environment, and Eknath Shinde, Minister of Urban Development and PWD met BCCI's acting CEO Hemang Amin along with top MCA officials to discuss the arrangements for IPL 2022.

Thackeray wrote on Twitter:

"To ensure the smooth flow of the @IPL, Minister @mieknathshinde ji and I conducted a joint meeting of IPL, @BCCI with officers of Police and Municipal Corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai.

"For Pune, the meeting will be held soon, proposed to be chaired by DCM sir to ensure that the tournament is successfully carried out in all our city venues."

70 league stage matches of the IPL to be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune

The 15th season of the IPL will commence on March 26 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Wankhede Stadium will play host to 20 league matches, while Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium will host 15 and 20 games respectively. A total of 15 matches will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The venues for the playoffs are yet to be announced. The teams have been divided into two groups of five each for the latest edition.

Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are in Group A. Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are in Group B. in Group B.

