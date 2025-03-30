BCCI secretary felicitates MS Dhoni ahead of RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match in Guwahati [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni was felicitated by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia ahead of the IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday (March 30) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The Royals are playing their first two home games in Guwahati this season before shifting base to their regular venue, Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. KKR faced RR at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium last Wednesday (March 26) and registered a clinical eight-wicket victory.

Sunday's match against CSK is the second game for the Rajasthan franchise at the venue. Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan delivered a special performance to the audience at the stadium to entertain them before the match. MS Dhoni also received a souvenir from the BCCI secretary on completing 18 seasons in the IPL.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

RR beat CSK by six runs to bag their first win in IPL 2025

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. On the back of a magnificent knock from Nitish Rana (81 off 36), RR managed to notch up a decent total of 182 for nine in the first innings.

Captain Riyan Parag (37 off 28) did well at his home ground and was the only other batter after Rana to contribute with some runs. Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed picked up two wickets apiece for CSK in the bowling department.

In reply, CSK could only reach 176/6 in 20 overs and lost the match by six runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad (63 off 44) played a fighting knock and tried to get his side over the line with support from Ravindra Jadeja (32* off 22), but the duo could not finish the job. Reflecting on the loss at the post-match presentation, Gaikwad said:

"At the end of the day, it was always about one hit. We gave away maybe 8-10 in the field. That's something we're looking to improve but it's costing us in each and every game. I feel 180 was chaseable. It was still a good wicket if you hit the pockets and time the ball really well. I was really happy at the end of the innings when they finished on 180 (182). After the powerplay they were looking at 210-220 which would have been 20 runs above par but I think 180 was chaseable."

