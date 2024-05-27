BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announces handsome reward for groundstaff and curators for their "dedication and hard work" throughout IPL 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has announced a handsome reward for the ground staff at this season's venues for their outstanding work throughout IPL 2024. Jay Shah took to his official X handle to announce that the staff at the 10 regular home grounds will receive ₹25 lakh each and the additional three stadiums will be paid ₹10 lakh each.

The 17th edition of the league was played across 13 venues. The ground staff worked tirelessly and left no stone unturned to ensure a smooth IPL 2024 with great outfield conditions and sporty pitches.

Expand Tweet

The BCCI Secretary took to X and acknowledged the outstanding work of groundsmen and curators, thanking them for the same. He wrote:

"The unsung heroes of our successful T20 season are the incredible ground staff who worked tirelessly to provide brilliant pitches, even in difficult weather conditions. As a token of our appreciation, the groundsmen and curators at the 10 regular IPL venues will receive INR 25 lakhs each, and the same at the 3 additional venues will get INR 10 lakhs each. Thank you for your dedication and hard work."

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad earned the best pitch and ground award of IPL 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders win IPL 2024 after demolishing the SunRisers Hyderabad in the final

KKR celebrate their win. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the IPL 2024 final turned out to be one-sided as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won their third title, emerging victorious against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat, but the Orange Army managed only 113. Andre Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers with three scalps, while Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana picked up two each.

KKR's batting performance was even more convincing as Venkatesh Iyer slammed a quick-fire unbeaten 52 to script an eight-wicket victory. The Knight Riders needed only 10.3 overs to get to the target.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback